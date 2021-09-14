Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

