O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 181,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,447.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

