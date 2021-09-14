Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 179,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

