Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $177.93 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average is $177.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

