HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $131,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

ENPC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.