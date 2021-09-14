O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 46,626 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AMX stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

