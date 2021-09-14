Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 35.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Life Storage by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.