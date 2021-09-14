CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

