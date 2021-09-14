Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $252,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 31,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

