Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

