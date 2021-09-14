Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 67,338 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

