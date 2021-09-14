Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 271,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of ESPR opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

