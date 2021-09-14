Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

