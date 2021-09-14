Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

AIMC opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

