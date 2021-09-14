O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.60. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

