$0.42 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.58. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SMBK. Stephens increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SMBK opened at $25.15 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

