$0.42 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.58. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.
SMBK opened at $25.15 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
