Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

