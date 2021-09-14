O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,601 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 128.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $376.33 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

