Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.22. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

