Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,998 shares of company stock valued at $52,059,660. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

