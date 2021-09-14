US Bancorp DE Sells 2,961 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 27.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.