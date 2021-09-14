Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.