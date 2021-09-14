BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.01 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 92,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 150.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,555.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,509.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,336.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.00 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

