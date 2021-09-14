BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

