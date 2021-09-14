BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.74 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $670.01 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.06 and a 52-week high of $715.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $9,507,900. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.