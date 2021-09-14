Duality Advisers LP Has $259,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

