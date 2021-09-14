Duality Advisers LP Invests $311,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.