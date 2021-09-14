TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

