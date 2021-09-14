Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:MTX opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

