Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

