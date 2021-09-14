DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Chad Patterson Sells 291 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DXCM stock opened at $540.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $559.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.