Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,555 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Splunk by 44.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.74. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.