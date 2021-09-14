Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

