Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NEWR opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

