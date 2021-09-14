Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 497 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $14,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,898 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $55,706.30.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

CGEM stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,152,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,727,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

