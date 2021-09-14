Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 69.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

