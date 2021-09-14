Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,954 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

XLNX stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

