2,061 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,972,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,582,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $152.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

