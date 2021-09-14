Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

