Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.