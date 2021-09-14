Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,175,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

