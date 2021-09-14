Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.