Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,278,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

