West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $132.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 215.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 57.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $2,236,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFG opened at $78.11 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

