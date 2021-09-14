Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

