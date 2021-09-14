Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

