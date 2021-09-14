NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.