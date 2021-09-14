Commerce Bank Trims Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

