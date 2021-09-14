ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

