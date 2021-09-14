Commerce Bank Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

